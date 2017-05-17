Man sues woman for texting during movie date

- A Texas man has filed a lawsuit against a woman who texted during a date at a movie theater.

Brandon Vezmar, 37, is asking for $17.31, which was the price of a movie ticket to a 3D showing of “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2," according to the Austin American-Statesman.

In the lawsuit, Vezmar says he purchased tickets for himself and his date on May 6, and that the woman sent text messages on her cellphone 10 to 20 times during the first 15 minutes of the film.

The woman eventually left the theater when he asked her to stop. She left in her car, which they had driven to the theater, leaving Vezmar without a ride, he said.

He said he texted her a few days later asking for the price of the ticket, but she refused to pay it.

"It's principled action against a person who exhibited really insulting behavior towards me and towards everyone else," Vezmar said.

