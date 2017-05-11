Great-grandma wears her wedding dress on 60th anniversary

- Janith Goedde celebrated her 60th wedding anniversary with her husband Joe, dozens of family members and her original wedding dress.

Janith and Joe married in Indiana on May 11, 1957 and the special day was captured on film with a camera that Joe bought in Germany while in the U.S. Army.

Janith and Joe's grandaughter Alison shared a photo on Twitter of Janith wearing her vintage wedding gown and it quickly went viral.

Alison wrote, "My grandma is 80, she just celebrated 60 years with her man, AND she fits in her wedding dress. #Goals."

My grandma is 80, she just celebrated 60 years with her man, AND she fits in her wedding dress. #Goals pic.twitter.com/QcEiAVBEho — Alison Goedde (@AliRenae) May 1, 2017

According to local media reports, the lace dress cost about $70 and Janith didn't do much to preserve it, besides keep it in a plastic bag.

