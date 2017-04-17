KISS A KIA: People putting lips on car to win it

An Austin radio station is holding an endurance contest at a car dealership where 20 contestants are putting their lips on a car in order to win it.

The contest, called Kiss a Kia, is being hosted by 96.7 KISS FM at the Southwest Kia in Round Rock. Contestants started the contest at 8 AM (4/17) and they have to leave their lips on the 2017 Kia Optima until only one person is left.





Every hour there is a break of 10 minutes. The rules state that there may be chances to win perks during the contest that could help contestants win the car and there may be "buy outs" that contestants could take but it would forfeit their chance of the grand prize.

If at the end of 50 total hours there is more than one contestant with lips left on the car, the station will conduct a random drawing to determine the winner.

Get more information here.