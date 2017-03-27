Theft suspect pretends to be Target employee, steals $40K in iPhones

- Fairfax County police are looking to identify a woman who portrayed herself as a Target store employee to steal over $40,000 worth of iPhones from a store in Alexandria.

Investigators say the Target employee impersonator went to the store located in the 6600 Richmond Highway on March 15 and gained access to the store’s stock room. She would place dozens of iPhones in a box and then leave the store.

“The suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appeared to have knowledge of the store's procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom,” Fairfax County police said in a news release.

Surveillance video released by police shows the suspect leaving through a store entrance with a shopping cart carrying what appears to be the stolen devices just after 10 a.m. After leaving the store, the woman places items from the shopping cart into the trunk of a Volvo station wagon before getting into back seat of the vehicle, which then leaves the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective A. Goodger at 703-619-4305 or Fairfax County Police at 703-691-2131. Tips can also be left by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477), at www.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org or by text messaging "TIP187" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).