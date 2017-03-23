Houston woman forms special bond with homeless man Trending Houston woman forms special bond with homeless man A man arriving for work seems pretty commonplace until you find this out. For years Victor Hubbard lived on a bench in a Houston, Texas suburb. And for years business owner Ginger Sprouse drove by wondering … what's his story?

“It was just the prompting of God. That’s all I can say at the end of the day. That was just it. He wasn't going to allow me to drive by anymore without me find out why he was there,” Sprouse said.

That conversation turned into Sprouse putting Hubbard up in a hotel. Then she offered him a job at her cooking school.

“I am so thankful. I am so grateful. I'd just like to say everything has changed for the better,” Hubbard said.

“When I have cooking classes he helps clean up and he greets the guests and talks to people,” Sprouse said.

After nearly a year of knowing each other, the Sprouse family welcomed Hubbard into their home.

“I feel more loved. I feel more needed and I feel more welcomed,” he said.

“We don't all have to take somebody home with us but a kind word goes a long way. Rolling down and saying dude I don't have anything for you but what's your name, some humanity,” Sprouse said.