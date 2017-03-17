Anti-Trump billboard along Phoenix road stirs controversy

- A billboard with an anti-Donald Trump message is stirring controversy in Phoenix.

The billboard stands on the 1000 block of Grand Avenue, and is reportedly the work of a female artist named Karen Fiorito.

On Friday, a post made by an Instagram that purportedly belongs to Fiorito confirms that the design was hers.

The billboard contains a picture of Donald Trump, with mushroom clouds in the background, and dollar signs that bear some resemblance to the swastika on each side.

According to a website purportedly owned by Fiorito, the artist has worked on other billboard projects in California. One set of billboards, according to pictures posted onto the website, contains themes that can be interpreted as anti-conservative.

Another billboard project, according to photos posted onto the website, deals with California's drought.

The billboard has prompted some heated discussions on the FOX 10 Phoenix Facebook page.