Video shows fireball in sky over Texas Trending Video shows fireball in sky over Texas People in many parts of Texas saw a spectacular meteor Sunday night.

- People in many parts of Texas saw a spectacular meteor Sunday night.

The Weatherford Police Department released dash cam video of the fireball in the sky just before 9 p.m. It appeared to be over West Texas.

Police said the officer who saw it was heading westbound on Highway 180 toward the Parker County Courthouse. As she passed over the viaduct she saw the meteor streak across the sky directly over the courthouse.

"Officer Vanzant had a front row seat to a truly spectacular sight and thanks to her in-car camera and a little movie making magic, we want to share it with everyone. It is important to note that there were no space aliens hurt in the making of this video!" the Weatherford Police Department said on YouTube.

The American Meteor Society said it got at least 40 reported sightings of the meteor, some from as far away as Colorado.