Blue Bell's new Ice Cream Cone flavor unveiled

- Do you like your ice cream in a cone or a bowl? Now, you can skip the bowl and eat your ice cream cone straight from the carton. The newest flavor from Blue Bell, Ice Cream Cone, makes it that easy.

Ice Cream Cone is a tasty vanilla ice cream loaded with dark chocolate-coated cone pieces, chopped roasted peanuts, all surrounded by a rich chocolate sundae sauce swirl.

"We may have solved one of the biggest dilemmas for ice cream fans, cone versus bowl," said Ricky Dickson, Blue Bell president. "Ice Cream Cone is a great combination of everything you would expect, vanilla ice cream, chocolate and cone pieces. And a cone always needs a topping, so we added in the chopped roasted peanuts. Ice Cream Cone is about as close to perfection as you can get."

Ice Cream Cone will be available for a limited time in the half gallon and pint sizes.

"This is our first brand new flavor of the year, and you can expect a few more in the coming months," Dickson said.

Also, look for these returning favorites already in stores, Chocolate Almond Marshmallow Ice Cream, Coconut Fudge Ice Cream and Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream.

