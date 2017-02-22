Video shows DUI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test Trending Video show DUI suspect doing cartwheels during sobriety test A woman in New Mexico was arrested after failing a DUI test in the most spectacular way on Friday night.

Albuquerque police say 23-year-old Bryelle Marshall's vehicle was reported seen driving recklessly. When police located her car, they say she appeared to be passed out behind the wheel. When officers woke her up and she got out of the car, she appeared intoxicated and had a difficult time listening to commands, according to the report.

Police released a 6-minute video showing Marshall's field sobriety test in which she decided to do a cartwheel instead of following the officer's orders to walk a straight line.

The police department says the officer ended the test and arrested Marshall after she completed another cartwheel and struck the officer in the back.

She was charged with Battery and Aggravated DWI.

She also lost her job: she was a cheerleader for a local indoor football team.