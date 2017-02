It's National Margarita Day and several local and national restaurants around North Texas have deals to celebrate.

CHILI'S GRILL AND BAR

$5 Presidente, Triple Berry Infused, and Tropical Sunrise Margaritas all day

EL FENIX

$2.99 Original margaritas (frozen or on the rocks)

ON THE BORDER

$2 house margaritas all day

TAQUERIA LA VENTANA

$2 El Jimador Margaritas and $2 Chambord Swirls all day

URBAN TACO

$5 Hibiscus, Acapulquena, De Oro margaritas all day.