Video shows SUV crashing into house during NH snowstorm

- Police released video of a speeding SUV crashing into a home in New Hampshire during Thursday’s snowstorm.

No one inside the home was hurt in the crash in Pelham.

Local reports say the SUV was being driven by Matthew DeCarteret, 41, of Tyngsborough, Mass. He broke his leg. His dog was in the backseat and wasn’t injured.

Police said the crash left the home uninhabitable.

The home's foundation was altered after the impact and power, heat and water were turned off.

“Probably about half of the engine was into the living room of the residence,” Pelham Police Lt. Anne Perriello said, according to CBS Boston.

Read more at FOXNews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com