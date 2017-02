- A Girl Scout who was selling cookies in Center City was robbed Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the girl was near the 400 block of South 16th Street when a man stole $50 in cash.

It happened just before 5 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'1" tall, is believed to be in his late teens to early 20's, clean shaven and was last seen wearing a gray sweat jacket.

No injuries were reported.