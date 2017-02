About 300 fans lined up in a Houston-area store to pay $99 for an autograph from former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel.

Some people also paid for a selfie or professional photo of the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns player. Many said they are Texas A&M fans who still consider him a star.

Stadium Signatures, the store that hosted the event, said this is Manziel's first ever public autograph appearance. There will be a second signing event on Friday.