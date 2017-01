North Texans can celebrate National Pie Day with a free slice from a local favorite.

Norma’s is offering up free slices of its mile-high pies from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. The flavors include coconut, chocolate, chocolate peanut butter, lemon and Oreo.

The free pie slices are available at all four of Norma’s locations: Oak Cliff, Park Lane Dallas, Tollway and Frankford, Frisco.

No other purchases are required to enjoy a free slice of pie.