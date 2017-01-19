Tony Romo spotted at Trump hotel before inauguration

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Jan 19 2017 07:15AM CST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 07:17AM CST

DALLAS - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is currently in Washington D.C., possibly to attend the inauguration.

FOX 4 viewer Eric Meyers said he’s one of the many North Texans in D.C. for the inauguration. He snapped a picture with Romo after running into him at dinner in Trump’s hotel earlier this week.

Although Romo hasn’t said whether or not he will be attending Friday’s event, he supported Republican Scott Walker during the election and has attended White House Correspondents’ Dinners with his wife, Candice, in the past.

In 2015 after Romo broke his clavicle Trump said he knew him personally. “I think Tony’s a great guy. I know him and he’s also a great football player and it certainly will hurt Dallas,” he said.


