Tony Romo spotted at Trump hotel before inauguration

- Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is currently in Washington D.C., possibly to attend the inauguration.

FOX 4 viewer Eric Meyers said he’s one of the many North Texans in D.C. for the inauguration. He snapped a picture with Romo after running into him at dinner in Trump’s hotel earlier this week.

North Texan Eric Meyers is one of many from DFW in DC for inauguration. Says he ran into Tony Romo at dinner in Trump hotel last night. pic.twitter.com/2V3Aacm3LU — Allison Harris (@allisonfox4news) January 18, 2017

Although Romo hasn’t said whether or not he will be attending Friday’s event, he supported Republican Scott Walker during the election and has attended White House Correspondents’ Dinners with his wife, Candice, in the past.

In 2015 after Romo broke his clavicle Trump said he knew him personally. “I think Tony’s a great guy. I know him and he’s also a great football player and it certainly will hurt Dallas,” he said.