Johnny Manziel selling autographs, selfies in Houston during Super Bowl week

Former NFL quarterback and Texas A&M Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel is hoping some of the football fans visiting Houston for the Super Bowl will pay for his autograph or a selfie.

According to the Stadium Signatures Facebook page, Manziel will be at the Katy Mills Mall on Feb. 2 and the Woodlands Mall on Feb. 3.

Fans can pay $99 for him to sign something and an extra $29 for him to include an inscription of up to four words. But when asked if Manziel would sign a bottle of whiskey, Stadium Signatures replied, “No, nothing in poor taste.”

Maziel will also pose for a professional photo for $99 or a selfie for $50.

These are Manziel’s first ever public autograph appearances, according to Stadium Signatures. Tickets need to be reserved in advance at the Houston-area stores.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s office is currently investigating Manziel to see if he violated the terms of his recent deal to avoid jail time for his domestic violence case.

Manziel posted on social media that he was in a Miami nightclub on New Year’s Day. His ex-girlfriend also posted about being in the club that night.

Under Manziel’s conditional dismissal agreement to avoid prosecution and a possible jail sentence, he was ordered to complete an anger management course, attend a domestic violence victim impact panel, comply with the NFL’s policy on substance abuse and have no contact with his ex-girlfriend.

He’s due back in court on Jan. 12 for a previously scheduled hearing on the conditional dismissal agreement.