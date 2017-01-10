Queen's Guardsman grants little boy's birthday wish

By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 10 2017 03:14PM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 04:39PM CST

A video showing a young boy dressed as a Queen's Guardsman has gone viral.

The video, taken at Windsor Castle in England and posted on the Instagram account of a tourist joanna___feng, shows four-year-old Marshall Scott saluting members of the Queen's Guard as they march past him.

 

Though Queen's Guardsmen typically do not interact with guests, Lance Corporal Paul Edden posed for a photo with the boy.

