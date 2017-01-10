Deputies: Woman posed as fellow inmate to get out of jail

Posted:Jan 10 2017 08:11AM CST

Updated:Jan 10 2017 09:38AM CST

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Investigators are looking into how a Florida woman managed to get out of jail using another inmate's name and release papers. 

News outlets report the Clay County Sheriff's Office says Jessica Arnott pretended to be Jessica Davis and bonded out of jail Monday.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Angela Spears says Arnott signed Davis' release paperwork using Davis' name.

Davis' mother, who was told by jail staff that her daughter had bonded out, spotted Arnott dressed like Davis on the street and stopped her before calling police.

Arnott was returned to the jail. Deputies say she could face charges in addition to the aggravated battery charge for which she was already in jail.

The sheriff's office says it is investigating how the incident happened and whether any jail workers could be disciplined.


