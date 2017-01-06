Mom loses over 100 pounds after discovering her husband is cheating: Reports

- A Houston mother lost over 100 pounds after discovering her husband was cheating on her and bashing her weight, according to The Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail reports that 34-year-old Betsy Ayala weighed 262 lbs after giving birth to her daughter, Isabella, in 2013.

Instead of the birth of her daughter being one of the happiest times of her life it turned out to be one of the most devastating. Betsy discovered her husband was having an affair. She also learned her husband and his lover were attacking her weight through messages she found, according to reports.

That's when she got the motivation to lose the weight. The mom committed to a healthy lifestyle and lost over 100 pounds. She recently shared before and now photos of herself on Instagram and she looks amazing!