Tennessee sheriff, cowboy rope calf in roadway Trending Tennessee sheriff, cowboy rope calf in roadway It comes as no surprise that Tennesseans do things their own way: from music, to food, to cattle blocking the roadway.

- It comes as no surprise that Tennesseans do things their own way: from music, to food, to cattle blocking the roadway.

In the case of the latter, Henry County, Tennessee Sheriff Monte Belew apparently knew just who to call to help him rid the roadway of a wayward cow.

Sheriff Belew posted video of a true cowboy, David Bevill, riding the hood of his patrol vehicle - with his cowboy hat on and his rope readied. The cow, running in front of the car, seemed to know that rope was meant for its neck.

"Aight folks, I got David Bevill on the front of my patrol car," Sheriff Belew narrated in the video. "We got a calf out in the middle of Lake Highway... We gonna try to rope him right here."

As Belew's vehicle approached the cow, Bevill began to circle the rope above his head.

It only took one try. Bevill tossed the rope and it landed perfectly around the calf's neck.

"We just roped him. We just got him!" Sheriff Belew said as Bevill hopped off the front of the patrol vehicle.

The cow stopped, knowing it had met defeat. It will likely return to pasture and tell its friends not to attempt escape on the watch of Sheriff Belew and his cowboy friend, David Bevill.