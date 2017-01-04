New DA sworn in wearing Dallas Cowboys jersey

DALLAS - The new district attorney near Corpus Christi is apparently a big Dallas Cowboys fan – so much so that he wore his favorite jersey to be sworn in.

Nueces County DA Mark Gonzales officially took office during the private ceremony Sunday afternoon. He had on wide receiver Cole Beasley’s No. 11 jersey at the time.

“Got sworn in as the new DA!! Representing @dallascowboys @Bease11,” he tweeted after the ceremony.

He said it was a proud day for him, his family, the community and the Cowboys Nation.

Gonzales is a criminal defense attorney with the phrase “Not Guilty” tattooed on his chest. He defeated both incumbent Mark Skurka in the Democratic primary and his Republican challenger in the general election.

He’ll have another more formal public ceremony at the Nucese County Courthouse on Jan. 12.


