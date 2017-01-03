Paul Ryan to congressman's dabbing son: "Are you gonna sneeze?" Trending Paul Ryan to congressman’s dabbing son: “Are you gonna sneeze?” House Speaker Paul Ryan seemed very confused when a congressman's son was dabbing during a photo-op.

During the swearing-in ceremony for new House members, the son of Kansas GOP Rep. Roger Marshall was dabbing, a popular dance move, while posing for a picture with his family and Ryan.

“Are you all right?” Ryan asked the son. “Are you gonna sneeze?”

“I’m alright,” he replied and continued to dab.

After a few pictures, Ryan tells the teen, “Do you want to put your hand down?” and finally obliged.

“He’s sneezing,” his dad said.

Marshall later tweeted to the House Speaker, “Just so you know, Paul Ryan: He’s grounded.”

After the incident, Ryan tweeted, “Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though.”

Just finished swearing-in photos. Nearly 300 members. Countless cute kids. Still don't get what dabbing is, though. pic.twitter.com/E2hFgyPYZT — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) January 3, 2017

House members voted to re-elect Ryan as the speaker in a 239 to 189 vote on Tuesday.