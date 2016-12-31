EAGLE CAM: Harriet and M15's first eaglet hatches Trending EAGLE CAM: Harriet and M15's first eaglet hatches Bald eagle Harriet and her mate M15's first eaglet on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam hatched Saturday morning.

The first glimpse of the eaglet was around 7:30 a.m., when both eagles were at the nest. The eaglet was almost fully out of his or her shell.

A second egg has yet to begin hatching.

The eggs were laid on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, and the eagles, along with thousands of online viewers, have been patiently awaiting the eaglets' debut.

Live streaming video of the eagles' partnership is being broadcast on the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in Fort Myers from several angles, none of which disturb the eagles or make any sound.