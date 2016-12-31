Parody movie trailer presents 2016 as a horror film

The YouTube channel Friend Dog Studios has created a parody movie trailer portraying the year 2016 as a horror film.
The viral trailer begins with a scene from Dec. 31, 2015, right as the clock is about to hit midnight.
It proceeds to then highlight major events throughout the year in the form of a suspense thriller.
"You wanna know who died today?" a voiceover in the video says, alluding to the deaths this year of Prince, David Bowie, Muhammad Ali, Gene Wilder, George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Alan Rickman and the gorilla Harambe.
Other notable 2016 instances parodied in the trailer include Samsung Galaxy S7 phones exploding, Britain voting to leave the European Union and the election of Donald Trump as president of the U.S.