Thieves rob kids' lemonade stand

- Two teenage suspects were arrested for robbing two 9-year-olds who were operating a lemonade stand at an apartment complex in Lutz.

Hillsborough County deputies say the two little boys were selling lemonade Wednesday around 5 p.m. at the Livingston Apartments when the suspects began to argue with the boys about the amount of lemonade poured into their cups.

Deputies say one of the 9-year-old victims got angry and threw a cup of lemonade on the suspect, who then pushed the little boy onto the ground, snatched an iPod and a cup with the money in it and fled.

Both suspects were arrested, but the money, which was about $13.53, and the iPod were not recovered.

The suspects say they spent the money at WalMart. The 16-year-old suspect is charged with battery and petit theft, and the 19-year-old suspect, identified as Deante Small, was charged with robbery.