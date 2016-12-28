Woman leaves $1.2 million estate to animal shelter

By: Associated Press

Posted:Dec 28 2016 02:54PM CST

Updated:Dec 28 2016 04:51PM CST

ELIZBETHTON, Tenn. - A Tennessee woman's $1.2 million estate has gone to the dogs -- and cats, too.

The Johnson City Press reports Glenda Taylor DeLawder's bequest to an animal shelter was announced Christmas Day on the Carter County government website by Mayor Leon Humphrey.

Humphrey says $540,000 will be given to the Elizabethton Carter County Animal Shelter to expand the dog and cat holding areas. It will also pay for a new van that can be converted to transport dogs and cats to be spayed and neutered.

Construction will begin on the shelter expansion Jan. 9, and Humphrey says the van is scheduled to arrive by March 1.

DeLawder, who is described by her family as being an avid animal lover, died in November 2015.
   ------
   Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In - includes advertiser stories