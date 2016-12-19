Snake appears in Christmas tree

- Not a creature was stirring, not even a... SNAKE!

Snake catcher Barry Goldsmith of Snake Catcher Victoria Australia shared photos of a tiger snake he says he removed from a Christmas tree in Melbourne, Australia.

"I'm in the job of saving animals and specialize in reptiles," said Goldsmith. "This snake came in through an open door and was chillin in the Christmas tree when it was noticed by Cheryl. She rang me, the rest is hisssstory. Just another day in the office."

The reptile is described as a tiger snake which is the sixth most deadly in the world, according to Goldsmith. Despite the classification, it's also gentle and easy going.

Goldsmith took to Facebook to share photos of the snake.

"Cheryl from Frankston got an early Christmas surprise this morning when she found a new decoration had been added to her tree. She didn't panic, she just took a photo and sent it to the snake catcher, me, and 20 minutes later I had the little bugger in a bag. Ho Ho Ho. Have a happy and safe holiday season and be nice to snakes. Ring 0408067062 for free advice and 24/7 snake removal."