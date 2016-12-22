VIDEO: Man checking lottery tickets unmoved by armed robbery taking place Trending VIDEO: Man checking lottery tickets unmoved by armed robbery taking place Police are looking for four suspects who robbed a Northeast D.C. convenience store earlier this week. But

The masked suspects entered the business on Eastern Avenue at around 7:53 p.m. Monday. One of them was holding a handgun. Another suspect was able to squeeze through a small window to get into the area where the cashiers were located.

“He said, ‘Open the safe drawer,’” one of the store employees told FOX 5.

Many of the customers in the store were ordered to the back of the store by the suspects.

While this was all going on, there was a man sitting near the entrance of the store checking his lottery tickets. In the video recorded by surveillance cameras inside the store, you can see the suspect armed with a gun apparently motion to the man to move with the others and even points the weapon at his head. But the customer does not budge.

Employees at the store know who the customer is and said he comes into their store all the time.

“Man, when I saw the video, I was surprised,” said the employee. “He was just doing his business.”

And it appears that customer was there to stay. In the last portion of the surveillance video provided by D.C. police, it shows the suspects walking out of the store and passing by the man still checking his lottery tickets.

Because the store sells a lot of lottery tickets and have to give away reward money to winners, the suspects were able to get away with around $20,000.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case. D.C. police are asking anyone to contact them at 202-727-9099 or text their tip to the text tip line at 50411.