- There's a huge demolition project that will close roads north of the DFW Airport this weekend.

The good news is the ramp from Highway 26 to northbound Highway 121 is already in place. But now it's time to get rid of the old bridge.

In order to do that, all weekend long there will be a closure of all the main lanes around that Grapevine Mills Mall.

On the southbound side, FM 2499 will be closed starting from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Also, southbound Hwy. 121 will be closed in the same area. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 26 to Bass Pro.

In the northbound direction, all of the main lanes will be shut down past Bass Pro with a detour to the service road. At the same time, the westbound LBJ Freeway ramp to go to northbound Hwy. 121 will merge in with that traffic along the service road to get around all of that activity.

People trying to move through the area will experience some significant delays so it's definitely a spot to steer clear of.