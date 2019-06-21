< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Roads closing this weekend for Grapevine bridge demolition By Chip Waggoner
Posted Jun 21 2019 12:12PM CDT But now it's time to get rid of the old bridge.</p><p>In order to do that, all weekend long there will be a closure of all the main lanes around that Grapevine Mills Mall.</p><p>On the southbound side, FM 2499 will be closed starting from 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday. Also, southbound Hwy. 121 will be closed in the same area. Traffic will be diverted to Highway 26 to Bass Pro.</p><p>In the northbound direction, all of the main lanes will be shut down past Bass Pro with a detour to the service road. At the same time, the westbound LBJ Freeway ramp to go to northbound Hwy. 121 will merge in with that traffic along the service road to get around all of that activity.</p><p>People trying to move through the area will experience some significant delays so it's definitely a spot to steer clear of.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Traffic" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"409668" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Traffic Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/ed-wallace-2019-hyundai-veloster-n" title="Ed Wallace: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N" data-articleId="413994356" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Ed_Wallace__2019_Hyundai_Veloster_N_0_7429638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Ed_Wallace__2019_Hyundai_Veloster_N_0_7429638_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Ed_Wallace__2019_Hyundai_Veloster_N_0_7429638_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Ed_Wallace__2019_Hyundai_Veloster_N_0_7429638_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Ed_Wallace__2019_Hyundai_Veloster_N_0_7429638_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Car credit Ed Wallace shares his review." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ed Wallace: 2019 Hyundai Veloster N</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 09:48AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Car critic Ed Wallace has already reviewed the new Veloster. This is the new performance model. It's a high-performance vehicle with highly tuned suspension and nowhere to drive it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/ed-wallace-2020-kia-telluride" title="Ed Wallace: 2020 Kia Telluride" data-articleId="412650876" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ed_Wallace__2020_Kia_Telluride_0_7397330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ed_Wallace__2020_Kia_Telluride_0_7397330_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ed_Wallace__2020_Kia_Telluride_0_7397330_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ed_Wallace__2020_Kia_Telluride_0_7397330_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ed_Wallace__2020_Kia_Telluride_0_7397330_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Car critic Ed Wallace gives his review." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ed Wallace: 2020 Kia Telluride</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:56AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The new 2020 Kia Telluride is a mid-sized SUV. Car critic Ed Wallace says so far the most popular model of the Telluride are sold out before they get to the dealer's lots. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/traffic/us-gas-prices-could-fall-below-2-per-gallon-in-cheapest-areas-analyst-says" title="US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says" data-articleId="412466829" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/US_gas_prices_could_fall_below__2_per_ga_0_7391204_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>US gas prices could fall below $2 per gallon in cheapest areas, analyst says</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 08:40PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 10:00AM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The national average of gas prices has fallen for the fourth straight week, and may soon fall under $2 per gallon in some areas, according to an analyst from a company that sources real-time fuel prices. </p><p>“More impressively is the surprise that may soon hit some motorists: the nation’s cheapest gas prices may soon fall back under $2 per gallon as oil prices have plummeted nearly $14 in the last 8 weeks,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy .</p><p>The national average gas price on Wednesday is $2.74, according to AAA . 