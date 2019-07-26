< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Driver who stopped to help motorcyclist also killed in Red Oak crash
Jul 26 2019 11:52AM CDT data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420443757-420443729" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/26/FOX%204%20Good%20Day%20CLEAN%20AIRCHECK2019_07_26%20KDFWBCME02_06.49.51.28_1564159929854.png_7551659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/traffic/driver-who-stopped-to-help-motorcyclist-also-killed-in-red-oak-crash">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 26 2019 11:52AM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-420443757" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>RED OAK, Texas</strong> - A man who stopped to check on the victim of a motorcycle accident was hit by an 18-wheeler and also killed early Friday morning.</p><p>The fatal accident happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Red Oak.</p><p>Police believe a motorcycle and a vehicle collided and as a result, 64-year-old William Moore of Dallas was thrown from his bike.</p><p>The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Jerry Chapman Jr., stopped to render aid and both men were then hit by a tractor-trailer. Neither survived their injuries.</p><p>Police believe the truck driver tried to avoid them but couldn't stop in time. 