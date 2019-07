- A man who stopped to check on the victim of a motorcycle accident was hit by an 18-wheeler and also killed early Friday morning.

The fatal accident happened around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 35E in Red Oak.

Police believe a motorcycle and a vehicle collided and as a result, 64-year-old William Moore of Dallas was thrown from his bike.

The driver of the vehicle, 40-year-old Jerry Chapman Jr., stopped to render aid and both men were then hit by a tractor-trailer. Neither survived their injuries.

Police believe the truck driver tried to avoid them but couldn't stop in time. He did pull over and is cooperating with the investigation.

I-35E was shut down in the area for several hours Friday morning while police investigated.