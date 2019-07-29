< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Driver hits fire truck that was blocking crash on I-35W in Fort Worth 29 2019 07:07AM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 29 2019 07:03AM CDT
Video Posted Jul 29 2019 07:07AM CDT
Updated Jul 29 2019 07:09AM CDT <strong class='dateline'>FORT WORTH, Texas</strong> - A Fort Worth fire truck that was blocking traffic after a crash was involved in a second crash Monday morning.</p>
<p>It happened around 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35W at Berry Street.</p>
<p>The driver of one vehicle lost control on the freeway and hit the wall. When first responders arrived, a fire truck pulled up to block the three right lanes of traffic.</p>
<p>But the driver a second car apparently didn't see the fire truck and slammed into it.</p>
<p>Medstar officials said the people involved suffered only minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.</p>
<p>The fire truck ended up with front end damage and needed to be towed away. 