- A Fort Worth fire truck that was blocking traffic after a crash was involved in a second crash Monday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on southbound Interstate 35W at Berry Street.

The driver of one vehicle lost control on the freeway and hit the wall. When first responders arrived, a fire truck pulled up to block the three right lanes of traffic.

But the driver a second car apparently didn’t see the fire truck and slammed into it.

Medstar officials said the people involved suffered only minor injuries. No firefighters were hurt.

The fire truck ended up with front end damage and needed to be towed away. Crews had to release the water on the freeway to make it lighter and easier to tow.

Traffic was backed up for about a mile because of the crash.