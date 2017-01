Multiple lanes of northbound I-35E on the Lewisville Lake bridge will be closed until 6 a.m. Thursday for emergency repairs.

Chunks of the roadway could be seen dislodged or gone on the newly opened road near Oak Drive from SKY4.

Northbound traffic was backed up at least 6 miles in Denton County during Wednesday rush hour, with traffic funneled down to one lane.

The bridge opened in Aug. 2016. Crews expect to re-open all lanes in time for Thursday rush hour.