href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/usaworld">US & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/business">Business</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox4news.com/health">Health</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> 2020"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/aviation-experts-expect-boeing-737-max-jets-to-be-grounded-into-2020">Aviation experts expect Boeing 737 Max jets to be grounded into 2020</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-human-relations-commission-ousts-member-over-controversial-posts"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fort Worth Human Relations Commission ousts member over controversial posts"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-human-relations-commission-ousts-member-over-controversial-posts">Fort Worth Human Relations Commission ousts member over controversial posts</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/sports/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/sports/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract">Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/kdfw/news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/kdfw/news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators">Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/aviation-experts-expect-boeing-737-max-jets-to-be-grounded-into-2020">Aviation experts expect Boeing 737 Max jets to be grounded into 2020</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/fort-worth-human-relations-commission-ousts-member-over-controversial-posts">Fort Worth Human Relations Commission ousts member over controversial posts</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/sports/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract">Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators">Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/kdfw/news/north-texas-woman-who-baked-cookies-for-soldiers-asks-for-prayers">North Texas woman who baked cookies for soldiers asks for prayers after being moved to hospice care</a></li> <li><a Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract</h1> </header>
Posted Jul 15 2019 08:40PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 15 2019 09:40PM CDT
Updated Jul 15 2019 09:42PM CDT
By FOX4News.com Staff <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418334304-379747306" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418334304" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>Ezekiel Elliott plans to hold out of training camp until he gets a new contract, according to Pro Football Talk.</p><p>The Cowboys haven't focused on a new contract for Elliott mainly because they have bigger priorities.</p><p>Elliott has two years left on his rookie deal as opposed to Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper who have one year left until free agency.</p><p>The holdout comes as a security guard is reported to be pressing charges against the running back, who's accused of shoving him to the ground in Las Vegas back in May.</p><p>No one from Zeke's camp or the Dallas Cowboys is commenting on the unconfirmed report. If true, the timing couldn't be worse for Zeke.</p><p>The Las Vegas security guard Zeke was captured on cell phone video pushing to the ground in May now wants to file criminal charges against the NFL star.</p><p>There's no denying that Zeke has talent. The running back has led the NFL in rushing twice. But his ongoing off-the-field antics have some people questioning his longevity on the football field.</p><p>Walter Musgrove is an NFL agent and attorney not associated with the case.</p><p>"Although he has the ability and nobody disputes that, the question is if this criminal case could affect his availability to the Cowboys," Musgrove said, referring to Kyle Johnson's decision to file a criminal complaint against Elliott over the weekend for the May 19 incident. "The DA has the case. They'll either decide to present it to the grand jury. Or if they reject the case, it won't be presented to the grand jury."</p><p>The move comes after the NFL commissioner decided not to take any action against Elliott after determining that on July 3 that he did not violate the league's personal conduct policy.</p><p>Prescott did not comment on the latest development when TMZ Sports found him.</p><p>As the criminal process plays out, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that Elliott plans on holding out of training camp if he doesn't get a new contract, citing a league source on Monday.</p><p>"If he decides to hold out, it could affect him financially," Musgrove said.</p><p>Elliott has found trouble before and been suspended. If Elliott really does hold out, Musgrove says he's is taking a big gamble.</p><p>Five years ago, the Cowboys allowed former running back Demarco Murray to become a free agent after leading the league in rushing.</p><p>The Cowboys haven't focused on giving Elliott a new contract because they're really under no pressure to do so. Plus, they're priority is, no doubt, focused on Prescott who becomes a free agent next year. Elliott still has two years remaining on his rookie deal.</p><p>"It's just hard to say what and when," Musgrove said. "Obviously, Dak Prescott is going to be the first priority after this season. The question then becomes how much cap room do they have available. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Big 12 opposites: OU at top, KU's Miles returns with ring</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 07:14PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 11:27PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Lincoln Riley has already won consecutive Big 12 titles and been to the College Football Playoff twice with different Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in his two seasons as Oklahoma's head coach.</p><p>The Sooners, with yet another transfer quarterback, are the preseason favorite to win the Big 12 for the fifth year in a row.</p><p>Kansas is again expected to be on the other end of the conference standings, even with the return to the Big 12 of Les Miles - the only head coach in the league with a national championship at college football's highest level.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/big-12-is-a-10-bowlsby-says-no-talk-of-expanding-league" title="Big 12 is a 10: Bowlsby says no talk of expanding league" data-articleId="418270512" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/bob%20bowlsby_1563222655079.PNG_7523930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/bob%20bowlsby_1563222655079.PNG_7523930_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/bob%20bowlsby_1563222655079.PNG_7523930_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/bob%20bowlsby_1563222655079.PNG_7523930_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/bob%20bowlsby_1563222655079.PNG_7523930_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Big 12 is a 10: Bowlsby says no talk of expanding league</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:03PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 03:31PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Bob Bowlsby sat on the podium at midfield of the massive NFL stadium where the Big 12 plays its championship game, talking about the successes of the smallest Power Five conference before getting a familiar question about the possibility of expansion.</p><p>The commissioner said there is no talk about adding to the league's current 10 schools.</p><p>"We have had no expansion discussion at any level. We like the 10 we have," Bowlsby said Monday at the start of the conference's football media days. "I don't expect that to be an active topic on anybody's agenda within the conference anytime in the foreseeable future."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/boxing-great-pernell-sweet-pea-whitaker-killed-after-being-hit-by-car" title="Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car" data-articleId="418222631" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/15/GETTY_PernellWhitaker_1563199922633_7523156_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ATLANTIC CITY - NOVEMBER 18,1995: Pernell Whitaker lands a punch against Jake Rodriguez during the fight at Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pernell Whitaker won the WBC welterweight title. (Photo by: The Ring Magazine via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boxing great Pernell 'Sweet Pea' Whitaker killed after being hit by car</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ryan Gaydos | Fox News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 09:14AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 15 2019 12:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Retired boxer Pernell "Sweet Pea" Whitaker, who held world titles at four weight classes, has been killed after being hit by a car, Virginia Beach police said Monday.</p><p>An emergency call came in Sunday night about a vehicle-pedestrian accident and when officers arrived at the scene they located an adult male who was hit by a vehicle, police said in a news release.</p><p>Whitaker, 55, of Norfolk, Va., was identified as the victim. Police said he died at the scene.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/aviation-experts-expect-boeing-737-max-jets-to-be-grounded-into-2020"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/03/18/Getty%20American%20Boeing%20Max_1552926318609.jpg_6903311_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)" title="Getty American Boeing Max_1552926318609.jpg-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Aviation experts expect Boeing 737 Max jets to be grounded into 2020</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-human-relations-commission-ousts-member-over-controversial-posts"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_FW OFFENSIVE POSTS UPDATE 9P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fort Worth Human Relations Commission ousts member over controversial posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Ezekiel Elliot #21 of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)" title="Ezekiel Elliott_1545354124288"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An alligator is shown in a file photo alongside an image of meth and other drug paraphernalia during a search in Loretto, Tennessee. (Photo credit: Getty Images and Loretto Police Department)" title="gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fort-worth-human-relations-commission-ousts-member-over-controversial-posts" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/P_FW%20OFFENSIVE%20POSTS%20UPDATE%209P_00.00.22.03_1563243376594.png_7524800_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Fort Worth Human Relations Commission ousts member over controversial posts</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/zeke-elliott-reported-to-be-holding-out-on-training-camp-for-a-contract" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/12/20/GettyImages-1083451478_1545354124288_6549291_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="INDIANAPOLIS&#x2c;&#x20;INDIANA&#x20;-&#x20;DECEMBER&#x20;16&#x3a;&#x20;Ezekiel&#x20;Elliot&#x20;&#x23;21&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Dallas&#x20;Cowboys&#x20;walks&#x20;off&#x20;the&#x20;field&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;loss&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;Indianapolis&#x20;Colts&#x20;at&#x20;Lucas&#x20;Oil&#x20;Stadium&#x20;on&#x20;December&#x20;16&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;Indianapolis&#x2c;&#x20;Indiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Joe&#x20;Robbins&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Zeke Elliott reportedly holding out on training camp for a contract</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/trump-abortion-restrictions-effective-immediately-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/15/GettyImages-1162191357_1563240057070_7524727_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump abortion restrictions effective immediately</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/owner-of-south-dallas-car-wash-loses-bid-to-keep-business-open-vows-more-legal-action" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/15/984_JIMS%20CAR%20WASH%20HEARING_00.00.01.23_1563232289238.png_7524437_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Owner of South Dallas car wash loses bid to keep business open, vows more legal action</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-department-warns-residents-that-flushing-drugs-could-create-meth-gators" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/15/gettyugc_methgatordrugssplit_071519_1563228398527_7524144_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;alligator&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x20;alongside&#x20;an&#x20;image&#x20;of&#x20;meth&#x20;and&#x20;other&#x20;drug&#x20;paraphernalia&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;search&#x20;in&#x20;Loretto&#x2c;&#x20;Tennessee&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;and&#x20;Loretto&#x20;Police&#x20;Department&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police department warns residents that flushing drugs could create ‘meth-gators'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 