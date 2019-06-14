< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win By ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer PETERSON, AP Sports Writer </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:22PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:23PM CDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412713435" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines412713435' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/getty_uswntthailandwinreaction_061219_1560366325296_7388573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>USWNT defend their 13-0 win against Thailand</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record match</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PARIS</strong> - The goalkeeper who allowed 13 goals when the United States routed Thailand at the Women's World Cup has thanked Carli Lloyd for offering words of encouragement following the humiliating defeat.</p><p>Lloyd sought out Sukanya Chor Charoenying immediately following the record-breaking U.S. national team's victory. Sukanya wasn't even expected to start in the opener but got the nod over Waraporn Boonsing.</p><p>"Thanks so much, Lloyd. Your words that you told me make me strong," Sukanya posted in appreciation to Lloyd on Twitter, adding emojis including Thailand's flag, a heart and an American flag. "Keep going for this tournament and so on. Firstly, I felt disappointment in worst situation but this is the biggest experience in my life."</p><p>The United States was criticized after the opener for running up the score and celebrating after all 13 goals. Players defended the score, pointing to the importance of goal differential in the group stage and the excitement of scoring on the sport's biggest stage.</p><p>On Friday, Lloyd said he felt empathy for the Thai team and wanted to comfort the goalkeeper, but said she wasn't sure if Sukanya understood what she said. Lloyd said she told her to keep her chin up.</p><p>"Obviously I'm a player and this team is full of players who want to battle it out, who want to go full throttle, but we are human, and there is a human element to it. And you've got to feel for a goalkeeper letting in 13 goals," Lloyd said. "If you don't, I don't think you have much of a heart."</p><p>The lopsided score in Reims set a World Cup record for both goals and margin of victory. Alex Morgan tied a tournament record with five goals.</p><p>But the 5-foot-5 Sukanya also made a good number of saves, too.</p><p>Lloyd passed on more encouragement to her on Twitter .</p><p>"All you can do is give it your best each and every day. Keep fighting and never give up!! Still 2 more games to play," she wrote.</p><p>Lloyd, who came into the game late, was among the players who scored. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KDFW_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"World Cup" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"338956930" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More World Cup Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/uswnt-defend-themselves-amid-criticism-over-13-0-win-against-thailand-at-womens-world-cup" title="USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup" data-articleId="412390124" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/12/USWNT_defends_13_0_win_over_Thailand_ami_0_7389807_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women's National Team defended scoring 13 goals against Thailand after people took to social media to criticize the team for celebrating each goal." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>USWNT defend themselves amid criticism over 13-0 win against Thailand at Women's World Cup</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:50PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After the USWNT defeated Thailand with a record-breaking 13-0 win in the Women’s World Cup, the team faced criticism for the crushing defeat.</p><p>Some people, including Canadian broadcasters, took to social media to condemn Team USA for celebrating after every goal. Kaylyn Kyle, a Canadian sportscaster and former Canadian team player, said it seemed “excessive and disrespectful” for the team to continue celebrating after reaching eight goals.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match" title="U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match" data-articleId="412098639" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/The_U_S__Women___s_National_Team_just_be_0_7384499_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record-breaking first Women's World Cup match</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 04:20PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 06:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women’s National Team just set the tone for the rest of the tournament after they beat Thailand 13-0 in their first match, breaking the record for the most lopsided victory in the history of the Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The U.S. entered the match with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line.</p><p>The USWNT dominated from the opening kickoff in Reims, France, scoring two goals in the first 20 minutes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/world-cup/national-soccer-hall-of-fame-hosting-womens-world-cup-watch-parties-for-us-games" title="National Soccer Hall of Fame hosting Women's World Cup watch parties for U.S. games" data-articleId="412043569" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/National_Soccer_Hall_of_Fame_and_Women_s_0_7383058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/National_Soccer_Hall_of_Fame_and_Women_s_0_7383058_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/National_Soccer_Hall_of_Fame_and_Women_s_0_7383058_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/National_Soccer_Hall_of_Fame_and_Women_s_0_7383058_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/11/National_Soccer_Hall_of_Fame_and_Women_s_0_7383058_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hannah Battah visits the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco ahead of the first 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup game for the U.S." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>National Soccer Hall of Fame hosting Women's World Cup watch parties for U.S. games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 12:06PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The U.S. Women's National Team will begin their quest to defend their World Cup title Tuesday on FOX4.</p><p>If you're looking for some other fans to watch the game with, the National Soccer Hall of Fame is hosting a watch party for the game vs. Thailand and U.S. games throughout the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.</p><p>The hall of fame is located at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, home of MLS’ FC Dallas.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-turns-106-and-reportedly-credits-long-life-to-her-enduring-faith-in-god"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ruth Hilliard was born on June 5, 1913. (Photo credit: Kimberly Faulcon)" title="Ruth Hilliard 16x9_1560539026397.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman turns 106 and reportedly credits long life to her enduring faith in God</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-york-to-cut-religious-exemption-to-vaccine-mandates"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="MMR Vaccine measles mumps rubella vaccination-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/turkish-chicken-with-lemon-couscous"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/Turkish_Chicken_0_7397995_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Turkish_Chicken_0_20190614145213"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Turkish Chicken with Lemon Couscous</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/new-cirque-du-soleil-show-features-acrobats-on-ice"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462_7398350_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KDFWU1-2244.MXF_11.04.04.05_1560527647462.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New Cirque du Soleil show features acrobats on ice</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_3459_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_3459"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/woman-turns-106-and-reportedly-credits-long-life-to-her-enduring-faith-in-god" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/14/Ruth%20Hilliard%2016x9_1560539026397.jpg_7398866_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Ruth&#x20;Hilliard&#x20;was&#x20;born&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;5&#x2c;&#x20;1913&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Kimberly&#x20;Faulcon&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman turns 106 and reportedly credits long life to her enduring faith in God</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/new-york-to-cut-religious-exemption-to-vaccine-mandates" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/30/New_York_measles_outbreak_0_7190197_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New York eliminates religious exemption to vaccine mandates</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ride-share-driver-carjacked-in-university-park" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/John%20Garcia_1560537783807.jpg_7399029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/John%20Garcia_1560537783807.jpg_7399029_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/John%20Garcia_1560537783807.jpg_7399029_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/John%20Garcia_1560537783807.jpg_7399029_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/John%20Garcia_1560537783807.jpg_7399029_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ride-share driver carjacked in University Park</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/world-cup/thailand-goalkeeper-thanks-carli-lloyd-for-reaching-out-after-uswnt-s-13-0-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/GettyImages-1155297100_1560536394224_7398840_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Thailand goalkeeper thanks Carli Lloyd for reaching out after USWNT's 13-0 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/ahi-tuna-tower" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-12h11m01s723_1560532318484_7398736_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-12h11m01s723_1560532318484_7398736_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-12h11m01s723_1560532318484_7398736_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-12h11m01s723_1560532318484_7398736_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-12h11m01s723_1560532318484_7398736_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ahi Tuna Tower</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- 