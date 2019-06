The U.S. Women's National Team will begin their quest to defend their World Cup title Tuesday on FOX4.

If you're looking for some other fans to watch the game with, the National Soccer Hall of Fame is hosting a watch party for the game vs. Thailand and U.S. games throughout the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The hall of fame is located at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, home of MLS’ FC Dallas.

For more information: https://www.nationalsoccerhof.com/events/womens-world-cup-watch-party-2019.html