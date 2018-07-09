Boy battling brain cancer gets special World Cup trophy

- A brave little boy from England has earned himself a very special trophy.

Last Thursday, Ben Williams, 5, completed six weeks of radiotherapy at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

He was unable to walk and talk before his treatment. Then, a week ago he asked for the World Cup. So, the hospital decided to make his dream come true. After completing treatment, Ben was awarded with a replica World Cup trophy.

Ben has just completed his #radiotherapy for a #braintumour, he was unable to walk and talk before his treatment but a week ago he asked for the World Cup, so we delivered. @England and @HKane can you do the same? #cancer #threelions #ChildhoodCancer #nhs70 #Itscomminghome pic.twitter.com/En8TtKnVnG — Liam Herbert (@LiamHerbert_) July 5, 2018

"This young lion deserves the World Cup for his bravery," said Liam Herbert, a specialist pediatric radiographer.

The heartwarming story spread quickly, and England striker Harry Kane gave Ben a special shout-out on Twitter, calling the child an inspiration.

Hi Ben, I've seen your video and you are an inspiration. Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face! #BensWorldCup https://t.co/2Hgo3IC2lb — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 6, 2018

"Carry on fighting and we'll do everything we can on Saturday to keep a smile on your face," Kane said ahead of England's World Cup quarterfinal win over Sweden.

England has to win two more games to bring the World Cup home.