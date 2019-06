- The Texas Rangers are retiring jersey number 29 Saturday in honor of former third baseman Adrian Beltre.

He ended his baseball career last November after 21 seasons and more than 3,000 hits.

The team decided earlier this year that no Ranger would ever wear number 29 again.

The jersey will be retired at a ceremony Saturday night before the second game of the Rangers' doubleheader.

"I'm trying to put in perspective. I didn't expect this so soon. Having your number retired is something. I'm really appreciative of that,” Beltre said about the honor.

Beltre says these days, he spends time with his family in California, and his kids keep him busy.