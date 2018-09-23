< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Texas Rangers to retire Adrian Beltre's number 29 Saturday </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ARLINGTON, Texas</strong> - The Texas Rangers are retiring jersey number 29 Saturday in honor of former third baseman Adrian Beltre.</p> <p>He ended his baseball career last November after 21 seasons and more than 3,000 hits.</p> <p>The team decided earlier this year that no Ranger would ever wear number 29 again.</p> <p>The jersey will be retired at a ceremony Saturday night before the second game of the Rangers' doubleheader.</p> <p>"I'm trying to put in perspective. I didn't expect this so soon. Having your number retired is something. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dallas XFL team evaluates players at showcase event</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 05:45PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Dallas XFL team hosted a summer showcase Friday to evaluate potential players.</p><p>More than 100 showed off their skills at Maverick Stadium in Arlington with about one year before the league begins play in spring 2020.</p><p>Each of the invited players had experience in the NFL, other pro football leagues or they have recently completed their college eligibility.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/leonard-raptors-move-within-victory-of-first-championship" title="Leonard, Raptors move within victory of first championship" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-1154515014_1559967662046_7366632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-1154515014_1559967662046_7366632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-1154515014_1559967662046_7366632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-1154515014_1559967662046_7366632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/GettyImages-1154515014_1559967662046_7366632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard of the&nbsp;Raptors drives to the basket against Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson of the Warriors in the 2nd half during Game 4&nbsp;of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 07, 2019 in Oakland, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Leonard, Raptors move within victory of first championship</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:40AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:21PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kawhi Leonard's hot hand is sending the Raptors home to Toronto on the cusp of a startling upset for Canada.</p><p>Leonard outdueled the Splash Brothers for 36 points and 12 rebounds, and the Raptors moved within one victory of the franchise's first championship by winning a second straight game on Golden State's home floor, beating the Warriors 105-92 on Friday night for a 3-1 lead in the NBA Finals.</p><p>Klay Thompson made a strong return after missing Game 3 with a strained left hamstring and scored 28 points with six 3-pointers in what might have been the final game after 47 seasons at Oracle Arena before the team's move to new Chase Center in San Francisco next season. Stephen Curry added 27 points but shot just 9 for 22 and 2 of 9 from 3-point range on the heels of his postseason career-best 47-point outing in a 123-109 Game 3 defeat.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/semien-s-second-homer-gives-athletics-5-3-win-over-rangers" title="Semien's second homer gives Athletics 5-3 win over Rangers" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/rangers%20vs%20athletics_1559967351370.PNG_7366631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/rangers%20vs%20athletics_1559967351370.PNG_7366631_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/rangers%20vs%20athletics_1559967351370.PNG_7366631_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/rangers%20vs%20athletics_1559967351370.PNG_7366631_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/07/rangers%20vs%20athletics_1559967351370.PNG_7366631_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Semien's second homer gives Athletics 5-3 win over Rangers</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 10:26PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 11:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Marcus Semien hit his second homer of the game in the ninth inning, a two-run, tiebreaking shot that lifted the Oakland Athletics over the Texas Rangers 5-3 on Friday night.</p><p>Semien drove a 3-2 pitch from José Leclerc (1-2) just beyond the right field wall after Jurickson Profar sliced a double inches fair down the left field line.</p><p>Semien also homered in the fifth inning. (Photo credit: Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpmoonsplit_img-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump seems to say moon is part of Mars in confusing tweet criticizing NASA's plan for another visit</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/newlywed-plunges-to-her-death-while-video-recording-husband-beating-her"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Allissa%20Jenkins%20and%20Bradley%20Jenkins_1559954226968.jpg_7365830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bradley Jenkins, 30, pictured in a booking photo alongside an undated image of Allissa Jenkins (née Martin). 