- Some of the top young softball players in the country are in Plano this week.

The 2019 Gold National Championship Tournament at the Heritage Yards fields in Plano is in its second straight week. It has drawn more than 80 teams and 1,400 teenagers in the 16 and under and 18-year-old brackets.

The players did get a break from the usual Texas heat.

"I'm very shocked, enjoying the breeze," said Martha Brass, a Roundrock softball mom. "I thought it would be very hot but it's very hot and raining, which is a nice surprise. Keeps it cool. Keeps the players cool."

Scouts for Team U.S.A. Softball are also at the tournament looking for potential Olympians.