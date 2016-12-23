Lindell scores 1:07 into overtime, Stars beat Kings 3-2

DALLAS (AP) -- Esa Lindell scored 1:07 into overtime and the Dallas Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Friday night.

Lindell, a rookie defenseman, skated in 2-on-1 on Kings goalie Jeff Zatkoff. Stars captain Jamie Benn eased a pass from the right side to Lindell at the left faceoff circle for his third goal this season.

Los Angeles fell to 6-1 in overtime. Dallas is 2-7.

Jeff Carter scored both Kings goals on rebounds. He connected on the power play in the first period and tied the game 2-all at 10:51 of the third.

Tyler Seguin and Radek Faksa scored the first two goals for Dallas.

Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen made 29 saves. Zatkoff had 28.

Dallas finished a five-game homestand 3-1-1. The Kings are 3-2-2 on a nine-game road trip.