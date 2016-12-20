Perron scores in overtime, Blues beat Stars 3-2

DALLAS (AP) -- David Perron put in a wraparound goal at 1:55 of overtime, lifting the St. Louis Blues to a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night.

On a delayed penalty, Perron picked up a loose puck to the left of the net, skated behind it and scored from the right side before Dallas goalie Antti Niemi could recover.

St. Louis' Patrik Berglund had tied the game 2-2 with 31 seconds left in the second period. Jaden Schwartz scored in the first period for the Blues and Jake Allen had 36 saves.

Jason Spezza scored for a 2-1 lead less than a minute before Berglund tied the game, and assisted on Patrick Eaves' power-play goal in the first period.

Niemi finished with 19 saves.