Sooners the favorite again in Big 12 football preseason poll

For the 3rd straight year, Oklahoma was picked to finish at the top of the Big 12 football standings.

The preseason media poll was released Thursday, with Oklahoma taking the No. 1 spot, followed by West Virginia and TCU.

It's the 6th year since 2011 that the Sooners lead the preseason rankings. And for good reason - the team from Norman has won the Big 12 title the last three years.

OU received 46 of the 52 first-place votes. West Virginia (2), TCU (1), Texas (1) and Kansas State (2) were the other teams to receive first-place nods.

2018 Big 12 football media preseason poll: