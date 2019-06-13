< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <section class="row-wrapper bg-blue-bar">
<div class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up">
<div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch>
<div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var <article>
<section id="story412618295" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412618295" data-article-version="1.0">Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6</h1>
</header> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412618295" data-article-version="1.0">Raptors capture first NBA title, beat Warriors in Game 6</h1>
</header> in Game 6"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412618295.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412618295");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412618295-412618264"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors celebrates with the Larry O&#39;Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the&nbsp;Warriors in&nbsp;Game 6&nbsp;of the NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412618295-412618264" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/GettyImages-1155814194_1560487222239_7396944_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors celebrates with the Larry O&#39;Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the&nbsp;Warriors in&nbsp;Game 6&nbsp;of the NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California.&nbsp;(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Kawhi Leonard of the Raptors celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after his team defeated the Warriors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 13, 2019 in Oakland, California. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/raptors-capture-first-nba-title-beat-warriors-in-game-6">JANIE McCAULEY </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:41PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:45PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (AP) - Kawhi Leonard raised his arms high in triumph and celebrated Canada's first NBA championship.</p><p>"We the North!" is now "We the Champs!"</p><p>Leonard and the Toronto Raptors captured the country's first major title in 26 years with their most remarkable road win yet in the franchise's NBA Finals debut, outlasting the battered and depleted two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday night in a Game 6 for the ages.</p><p>Stephen Curry missed a contested 3-pointer in the waning moments before Golden State called a timeout it didn't have, giving Leonard a technical free throw with 0.9 seconds left to seal it. Leonard, the NBA Finals MVP for a second time, then got behind Andre Iguodala for a layup as the buzzer sounded, but it went to review and the basket was called off before Leonard's two free throws. That only delayed the celebration for a moment.</p><p>When it actually ended, the typically stoic Leonard could let it all out. A Canadian team - and we're not talking hockey here - stood on top of one of the traditional major sports leagues for the first time since the Toronto Blue Jays won the 1993 World Series.</p><p>Serge Ibaka pulled his head up through the hoop by the Golden State bench as the crowd chanted "Warriors! Warriors!" after a sensational send-off at Oracle Arena.</p><p>Curry walked away slowly, hands on his head on a night Splash Brother Klay Thompson suffered a left knee injury and departed with 30 points.</p><p>Fred VanVleet rescued the Raptors down the stretch with his dazzling shooting from deep to score 22 points with five 3s off the bench, while Leonard wound up with 22 points. Kyle Lowry scored the game's first eight points and finished with 26 in all to go with 10 assists and seven rebounds.</p><p>The Raptors pulled off a third straight win on Golden State's home floor that said goodbye to NBA basketball after 47 seasons. And the Raptors did it with the very kind of depth that helped define Golden State's transformation into a dynasty the past five seasons.</p><p>This time, the Warriors were wounded.</p><p>Golden State already was down two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant, who had surgery Wednesday for a ruptured right Achilles tendon. Then, the Warriors lost Thompson - and they couldn't overcome just one more heartbreaking injury.</p><p>This thrilling back-and-forth game featured 18 lead changes, nine ties and neither team going ahead by more than nine points.</p><p>Curry scored 21 points but shot just 6 for 17 and went 3 of 11 on 3s. Iguodala added 22 for his biggest game this postseason as the Warriors did everything until the very last moment to leave a lasting legacy at Oracle.</p><p>Thompson provided his own dramatic memory. He injured his knee when fouled by Danny Green on a drive at the 2:22 mark of the third, was helped off the court and walked partially down a tunnel toward the locker room, then - shockingly - re-emerged to shoot his free throws before going out again at 2:19. He didn't return and left the arena on crutches.</p><p>In their best Bay Area version of Jurassic Park - Toronto's jam-packed gathering spot to cheer the Raptors - hundreds of red-clad fans stayed long after the game ended to watch the Larry O'Brien trophy ceremony. They waved the Maple Leaf and sang "O Canada" just as they did here after winning previously this series.</p><p>Lowry's hot start was almost fitting. It was the Toronto guard who got shoved on the sideline in Game 3 by Warriors minority owner Mark Stevens, now banned by the league and team for a year.</p><p>The Raptors, in their 24th season of existence, rallied from two games down to beat the Bucks in the Eastern Conference finals then took down the mighty Warriors on their home floor to deny Golden State a three-peat.</p><p>Raptors coach Nick Nurse knew minimizing turnovers would be key, along with knocking down more 3-pointers after going 8 for 32 on 3s in a 106-105 Game 5 defeat as the Warriors staved off elimination Monday in Toronto. The Raptors hit 5 of their first 6 from long range and finished 13 of 33 and converted 23 of 29 free throws.</p><p>Curry and these Warriors never, ever count themselves out. Yet down 3-1 in their fifth straight NBA Finals, they didn't have the health it took to win the past two titles and three of the past four against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.</p><p>TIP-INS</p><p>Raptors: Leonard scored 732 points this postseason and on Thursday passed Allen Iverson (723) for fourth place and Hakeem Olajuwon (725) for third on the NBA's single-postseason scoring list. James is second with 748 accomplished last year behind Michael Jordan's 759 points in 1992. ... Toronto 9-16 all-time at Oracle Arena but 4-0 overall this season.</p><p>Warriors: Thompson 374 career postseason 3s passed James (370) for third place on the NBA's all-time playoff list, trailing only Curry (470) and Ray Allen (385). ... Thompson notched his second 30-point performance this postseason, 13th of his career and fourth in a finals game despite not playing the entire fourth quarter.</p><p>FOR OAKLAND</p><p>A gold rally towel read FOR OAK on one line and LAND on the next with the K and D lined up in white - a clever way to also pay tribute to Durant with his initials "KD."</p><p>Coach Steve Kerr narrated a pregame tribute to Oracle's legacy on the big screen.</p><p>In the 2,070th game at Oracle, the Warriors sold out their 343rd consecutive game and said farewell at last to the place they called home for 47 years. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rose opens with 65 to tie Pebble record at US Open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 01:32AM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:16PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Justin Rose closed out his opening round with three straight birdies to lead the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, which was all he could want.</p><p>He got a little more.</p><p>Rose knew what was at stake when he stood over a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in twilight Thursday from watching the telecast some six hours earlier, and from seeing Tiger Woods standing on the edge of the green.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/bogaerts-hr-caps-comeback-as-red-sox-rally-past-rangers-7-6" title="Bogaerts HR caps comeback as Red Sox rally past Rangers 7-6" data-articleId="412616110" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bogaerts HR caps comeback as Red Sox rally past Rangers 7-6</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">DOUG ALDEN </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:22PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>BOSTON (AP) -- Xander Bogaerts hit a solo homer in the seventh inning, Boston's fifth long ball of the game, and the Red Sox rallied from a five-run deficit to beat the Texas Rangers 7-6 on Thursday night.</p><p>Five players homered for Boston, which outlasted Texas to earn a split of the four-game series. The finale lasted 4 hours, 6 minutes.</p><p>All seven runs for Boston came on homers. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a three-run shot in the second and the Red Sox also got solo homers from J.D. Martinez, Michael Chavis and Rafael Devers.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/candice-dupree-scores-20-points-fever-beat-winless-wings" title="Candice Dupree scores 20 points, Fever beat winless Wings" data-articleId="412587248" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/wings%20vs%20fever_1560485487158.PNG_7396657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/wings%20vs%20fever_1560485487158.PNG_7396657_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/wings%20vs%20fever_1560485487158.PNG_7396657_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/wings%20vs%20fever_1560485487158.PNG_7396657_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/wings%20vs%20fever_1560485487158.PNG_7396657_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Candice Dupree scores 20 points, Fever beat winless Wings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 09:24PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 11:11PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Candice Dupree scored 20 points to help the Indiana Fever beat the winless Dallas Wings 76-72 on Thursday night.</p><p>Kelsey Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana (4-3). The Fever also beat the Wings on Friday night in Indianapolis</p><p>Kayla Thornton led the short-handed Wings (0-5) with 19 points.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/girl-12-with-rare-disorder-creates-teddy-bears-that-hide-iv-bags-for-young-patients"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/Medi%20Teddy%20side%20by%20side%20with%20Ella_1560469336953.jpg_7395225_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Medi Teddy, a stuffed animal pouch that hides a young patient's IV bag, pictured alongside 12-year-old Ella Casano. (Photo credit: Medi Teddy and Laura Barr Photography / www.laurabarrphotography)" title="Medi Teddy side by side with Ella_1560469336953.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Girl, 12, with rare disorder creates teddy bears that hide IV bags for young patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/boy-16-shot-to-death-in-front-of-father-while-selling-xbox-to-person-he-met-over-app"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/06/13/Johnny%20Peluyera%202_1560469871440.jpg_7395055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Johnny Peluyera 2_1560469871440.jpg-404023.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Boy, 16, shot to death in front of father while selling Xbox to person he met over app</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/edith-gonzalez-mexican-telenovela-star-dies-at-54-following-battle-with-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/13/getty_edithgonzalez_061319_1560465822881_7394864_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Edith Gonzalez is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Fabiano Silva/Getty Images)" title="getty_edithgonzalez_061319-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Edith Gonzalez, Mexican telenovela star, dies at 54 following battle with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/new-round-of-community-meetings-to-begin-for-dart-s-cotton-belt-project"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/04/233_V-DART%20COTTON%20BELT%20MEETING%209P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png_7351806_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="233_V-DART COTTON BELT MEETING 9P_KDFWe77b_186.mp4_00.00.02.14_1559685249613.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New round of community meetings to begin for DART's Cotton Belt id="article_10155_409650_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/bogaerts-hr-caps-comeback-as-red-sox-rally-past-rangers-7-6" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/RANGERS%20VS%20RED%20SOX%206-13_1560486170271.PNG_7396942_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Bogaerts HR caps comeback as Red Sox rally past Rangers 7-6</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/basic-training-podcast/basic-training-podcast-surrogacy-our-journey-to-a-growing-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/09/02/Basic%20Training%20Logo_YouTube_1080p.mp4.00_00_01_06.Still001_1472868777405_1952723_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/09/02/Basic%20Training%20Logo_YouTube_1080p.mp4.00_00_01_06.Still001_1472868777405_1952723_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/09/02/Basic%20Training%20Logo_YouTube_1080p.mp4.00_00_01_06.Still001_1472868777405_1952723_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/09/02/Basic%20Training%20Logo_YouTube_1080p.mp4.00_00_01_06.Still001_1472868777405_1952723_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2016/09/02/Basic%20Training%20Logo_YouTube_1080p.mp4.00_00_01_06.Still001_1472868777405_1952723_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Basic Training Podcast - Surrogacy - Our Journey to a Growing Family</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/christina-tosi-s-famed-milk-bar-will-soon-be-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20297%20TZ-MILK%20BAR%20POP%20UP_00.00.01.06_1560482469871.png_7396230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20297%20TZ-MILK%20BAR%20POP%20UP_00.00.01.06_1560482469871.png_7396230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20297%20TZ-MILK%20BAR%20POP%20UP_00.00.01.06_1560482469871.png_7396230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20297%20TZ-MILK%20BAR%20POP%20UP_00.00.01.06_1560482469871.png_7396230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/6P%20297%20TZ-MILK%20BAR%20POP%20UP_00.00.01.06_1560482469871.png_7396230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Christina Tosi's famed Milk Bar will soon be in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/memorial-held-for-13-year-old-boy-killed-while-walking-home-in-dallas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/06/P-BRUTON%20RD%20SHOOTING%209P_KDFWee14_711.mxf_KDFWf0b0_146.mxf_00.01.44.23_1559863068964.png_7361441_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Memorial held for 13-year-old boy killed while walking home in Dallas</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/garland-teen-killed-others-injured-in-crash-near-austin" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SH%20130%20GEORGETOWN%20FATAL%20AX%2010P_00.00.03.29_1560478248538.png_7395981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SH%20130%20GEORGETOWN%20FATAL%20AX%2010P_00.00.03.29_1560478248538.png_7395981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SH%20130%20GEORGETOWN%20FATAL%20AX%2010P_00.00.03.29_1560478248538.png_7395981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SH%20130%20GEORGETOWN%20FATAL%20AX%2010P_00.00.03.29_1560478248538.png_7395981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/13/V-SH%20130%20GEORGETOWN%20FATAL%20AX%2010P_00.00.03.29_1560478248538.png_7395981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Garland teen killed, others injured in crash near Austin</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> 