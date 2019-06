Michael Young’s No. 10 will be officially retired by the Texas Rangers.

The team announced on Tuesday that Young’s number will be retired in a pregame ceremony on August 31.

Young played on the Rangers from 2000-2012 and was part of the two Rangers teams that made the World Series.

Young is the fifth Rangers player to have his number retired. Other retired numbers include Nolan Ryan, manager Johnny Oates, Ivan “Pudge” Rodriguez and Adrian Beltre.