<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413566594" data-article-version="1.0">Rangers new Globe Life Field more than halfway complete</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers/rangers-new-globe-life-field-more-than-halfway-complete">FOX4News.com Staff </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:02PM CDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 19 2019 01:05PM CDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> Motors for the roof have already arrived at the construction site and will also be installed beginning next week.</p><p>Construction on the roof – a much-anticipated feature due to the Texas sun – should be complete by the end of the year.</p><p>About 1,300 people are now working at the site daily. They have already completed much of the concrete and steel work on the new ballpark.</p><p>More than half of the drywall inside the ballpark is complete. Crews are now working on installing drywall in the club and concession areas.</p><p>Workers are also installing bathroom fixtures, seat anchors, railing and escalators. Indians hit 3 straight HRs, Plesac shuts down Rangers, 10-3
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 18 2019 10:28PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 11:13PM CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Cleveland rookie Zach Plesac allowed only two hits pitching into the eighth inning and the Indians had four home runs, including three in a row for the first time in nearly 15 years, to overwhelm the Texas Rangers 10-3 on Tuesday night.
After Jake Bauers led off the Indians' seventh with a 389-foot shot to right-center, Roberto Perez and Tyler Naquin followed with homers that measured more than 400 feet. Those long balls came in a span of five pitches off reliever Drew Smyly.
The last time Cleveland had hit back-to-back-to-back homers was at Seattle on July 16, 2004. Texas Rangers to retire Michael Young's No. 10
By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 12:12PM CDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 01:15PM CDT
Michael Young's No. 10 will be officially retired by the Texas Rangers.
The team announced on Tuesday that Young's number will be retired in a pregame ceremony on August 31.
Young played on the Rangers from 2000-2012 and was part of the two Rangers teams that made the World Series. Rangers spoil Clevinger's return with 7-2 win over Indians
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer
Posted Jun 17 2019 10:10PM CDT
Updated Jun 17 2019 11:08PM CDT
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Lance Lynn had another quality start, Danny Santana homered and the Texas Rangers beat Cleveland 7-2 on Monday night to spoil Mike Clevinger's return from the injured list.
Lynn (8-4) struck out nine without a walk and gave up one run over seven innings. The veteran right-hander, in his first season with Texas, has gone at least six innings in 10 consecutive starts, allowing three runs or fewer in the last eight.
Santana hit a two-run homer after Willie Calhoun's two-out walk in the fourth. Clevinger was done after consecutive two-out walks in the fifth, with both of those scoring to make it 5-1 when Elvis Andrus doubled on reliever Tyler Clippard's second pitch. The veteran right-hander, in his first season with Texas, has gone at least six innings in 10 consecutive starts, allowing three runs or fewer in the last eight.</p><p>Santana hit a two-run homer after Willie Calhoun's two-out walk in the fourth. Most Recent https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Midday_Storm_Update_0_7419602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Midday_Storm_Update_0_7419602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Midday_Storm_Update_0_7419602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Midday Storm Update</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/midlothian-pd-mans-body-likely-moved-after-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/0619MidlothianCrime_1560971378778_7420039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/0619MidlothianCrime_1560971378778_7420039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/0619MidlothianCrime_1560971378778_7420039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/0619MidlothianCrime_1560971378778_7420039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/0619MidlothianCrime_1560971378778_7420039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Midlothian PD: Man's body likely moved after murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/save-me-steve-stop-the-summer-brain-drain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Save_Me_Steve__Stop_the_summer_brain_dra_0_7419329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Save_Me_Steve__Stop_the_summer_brain_dra_0_7419329_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Save_Me_Steve__Stop_the_summer_brain_dra_0_7419329_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Save_Me_Steve__Stop_the_summer_brain_dra_0_7419329_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Save_Me_Steve__Stop_the_summer_brain_dra_0_7419329_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Save Me Steve: Stop the summer brain drain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/italian-salad-with-potatoes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Italian_Salad_with_Potatoes_0_7419409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Italian_Salad_with_Potatoes_0_7419409_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Italian_Salad_with_Potatoes_0_7419409_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Italian_Salad_with_Potatoes_0_7419409_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/Italian_Salad_with_Potatoes_0_7419409_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Italian Salad with Potatoes</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/texans-celebrate-juneteenth-to-mark-the-end-of-slavery" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/8192TZ-JUNETEENTH%20POP%20UP%20MUSEUM_00.00.18.25_1560950990215.png_7419187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/8192TZ-JUNETEENTH%20POP%20UP%20MUSEUM_00.00.18.25_1560950990215.png_7419187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/19/8192TZ-JUNETEENTH%20POP%20UP%20MUSEUM_00.00.18.25_1560950990215.png_7419187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg Texans celebrate Juneteenth to mark the end of slavery 