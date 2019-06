- The Texas Rangers' new Globe Life Field in Arlington is about 65% complete.

The team said the first section of the ballpark's retractable roof will be lifted into place next week. Motors for the roof have already arrived at the construction site and will also be installed beginning next week.

Construction on the roof – a much-anticipated feature due to the Texas sun – should be complete by the end of the year.

About 1,300 people are now working at the site daily. They have already completed much of the concrete and steel work on the new ballpark.

More than half of the drywall inside the ballpark is complete. Crews are now working on installing drywall in the club and concession areas.

Workers are also installing bathroom fixtures, seat anchors, railing and escalators. Power and water are hooked up so that the crews can finish plumbing, electrical and air conditioning work.

Globe Life Field is set to open in March 2020 with a seating capacity of 40,300.