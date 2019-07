Related Headlines Angels P Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in N.TX

The Los Angeles Angels will take the field Tuesday night for the first time since the unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake hotel room on Monday afternoon, just hours before the scheduled first pitch of a four-game series between the Angels and the Texas Rangers. His cause of death is unknown, but Southlake police said no foul play is involved.

Monday night’s game was canceled, with the Angels departing Globe Life Park after learning of Skaggs’ death. Angels representatives are set to meet with reporters on Tuesday afternoon at Globe Life Park.

There will be a moment of silence for Skaggs prior to the first pitch. Proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will be donated by the Rangers to the Angels Baseball Foundation in honor of Skaggs.

The team, in a statement posted on Monday, called Skaggs "an important part of the Angels Family" and said its thoughts and prayers were with his wife and entire family "during this devastating time."

Skaggs, who got married last December and would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly in that time but was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts this season to help an injury-plagued rotation.

In his cowboy-themed Instagram post on Sunday, Skaggs captioned the team photo with "Howdy y'all." The left-hander's next start for the Angels was supposed to be on the Fourth of July holiday.

"Some guys that didn't even know him were visibly shaken," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, describing the team meeting on Monday when his players were told about Skaggs as "one of those moments where you're just kind of numb."

The Rangers said Monday's game wouldn't be made up this week. The Angels return to Texas for another series in mid-August. Fans are asked to hold on to their tickets from Monday’s game so they can be used when a date is set for a make-up game.