<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415891133" data-article-version="1.0">Los Angeles Angels to play Tuesday for first time since unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs</h1> Los Angeles Angels to play Tuesday for first time since unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox4news.com/sports/rangers/los-angeles-angels-to-play-tuesday-for-first-time-since-unexpected-death-of-pitcher-tyler-skaggs">FOX4News.com Staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 02 2019 01:11PM CDT</span></p> style="background:url(https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/GettyImages-1149716972_1562015127320_7461506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Angels P Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in N.TX</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>The Los Angeles Angels will take the field Tuesday night for the first time since the unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.</p><p>Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake hotel room on Monday afternoon, just hours before the scheduled first pitch of a four-game series between the Angels and the Texas Rangers. His cause of death is unknown, but Southlake police said no foul play is involved.</p><p>Monday night’s game was canceled, with the Angels departing Globe Life Park after learning of Skaggs’ death. Angels representatives are set to meet with reporters on Tuesday afternoon at Globe Life Park.</p><p>There will be a moment of silence for Skaggs prior to the first pitch. Proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will be donated by the Rangers to the Angels Baseball Foundation in honor of Skaggs.</p><p>The team, in a statement posted on Monday, called Skaggs "an important part of the Angels Family" and said its thoughts and prayers were with his wife and entire family "during this devastating time."</p><p>Skaggs, who got married last December and would have turned 28 on July 13, had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly in that time but was 7-7 with a 4.29 ERA in 15 starts this season to help an injury-plagued rotation.</p><p>In his cowboy-themed Instagram post on Sunday, Skaggs captioned the team photo with "Howdy y'all." The left-hander's next start for the Angels was supposed to be on the Fourth of July holiday.</p><p>"Some guys that didn't even know him were visibly shaken," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said, describing the team meeting on Monday when his players were told about Skaggs as "one of those moments where you're just kind of numb."</p><p>The Rangers said Monday's game wouldn't be made up this week. The Angels return to Texas for another series in mid-August. <h3>More Rangers Stories</h3> data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/01/Los_Angeles_Angels_pitcher_Tyler_Skaggs__0_7463039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jeff Kolb reports." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 04:05PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:18PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Los Angeles Angels pitcher died Monday ahead of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.</p><p>Tyler Skaggs, 27, unexpectedly died on Monday in North Texas, the Angels announced. Skaggs’ body was found in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected, Southlake police said in a statement.</p><p>Monday night’s Angels-Rangers game has been canceled. The entire Angels team was at Globe Life Park before the clubhouse was closed to media Monday afternoon. The team then departed the ballpark without speaking to reporters.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/joey-gallo-mike-minor-added-to-al-all-star-team" title="Joey Gallo, Mike Minor added to AL All-Star team" data-articleId="415592454" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/08/Joey%20Gallo%20HR%20Celebration_1533764027442.jpg_5905464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/08/Joey%20Gallo%20HR%20Celebration_1533764027442.jpg_5905464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/08/Joey%20Gallo%20HR%20Celebration_1533764027442.jpg_5905464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/08/Joey%20Gallo%20HR%20Celebration_1533764027442.jpg_5905464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2018/08/08/Joey%20Gallo%20HR%20Celebration_1533764027442.jpg_5905464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joey Gallo, Mike Minor added to AL All-Star team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas Rangers now have three All-Stars in this year's All-Star Game after Joey Gallo and Mike Minor were added to the team.</p><p>Gallo was added as a reserve in the player voting, while Minor was added as an MLB selection.</p><p>This is the first All-Star selection for both Gallo and Minor. They will be joined by Hunter Pence, who was voted as the starter at designated hitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/snell-has-12-strikeouts-in-6-innings-rays-beat-rangers-6-2" title="Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings. Rays beat Rangers 6-2" data-articleId="415569727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings. Rays beat Rangers 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday.</p><p>Snell (5-7) gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner had an 11.94 ERA (17 1/3 innings, 23 earned runs) in five previous starts this month.</p><p>Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who won consecutive games for the first time since June 9-10. The first AL wild card leaders went 13-16 in June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_409650_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ntsb-recovers-cockpit-voice-recorder-from-addison-crash-site"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P_ADDISON AIRPORT PLANE CRASH 9P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>'Confusion' in cockpit seconds before deadly Addison Airport crash, NTSB says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-committee-files-lawsuit-over-trump-tax-returns-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald Trump is shown in a file photo. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)" title="getty_trumpfile_070219-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/recipes/pineapple-express-hot-dog"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_7464889_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Pineapple_Express_Hot_Dog_0_20190702153034"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pineapple Express Hot Dog</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/dallas-county-judge-reacts-to-feedback-about-her-unique-hairstyle"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load <h3>Featured Videos</h3> <h3>Most Recent</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/V_KTTV%20ANGEL%20STADIUM%20MEMORIAL%20SKAGGS%209P_KDFW50c1_1_00.00.11.23_1562090837568.png_7465608_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/V_KTTV%20ANGEL%20STADIUM%20MEMORIAL%20SKAGGS%209P_KDFW50c1_1_00.00.11.23_1562090837568.png_7465608_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/V_KTTV%20ANGEL%20STADIUM%20MEMORIAL%20SKAGGS%209P_KDFW50c1_1_00.00.11.23_1562090837568.png_7465608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/V_KTTV%20ANGEL%20STADIUM%20MEMORIAL%20SKAGGS%209P_KDFW50c1_1_00.00.11.23_1562090837568.png_7465608_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Los Angeles Angels to play Tuesday for first time since unexpected death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/ntsb-recovers-cockpit-voice-recorder-from-addison-crash-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/P_ADDISON%20AIRPORT%20PLANE%20CRASH%209P_KDFW4f45_146_mxf_00.01.56.02_1562087881698.png_7465468_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>'Confusion' in cockpit seconds before deadly Addison Airport crash, NTSB says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/first-ever-whataburger-opens-inside-dfw-airport" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-fOP6LWwAA2FPe_1562090751616_7465603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-fOP6LWwAA2FPe_1562090751616_7465603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-fOP6LWwAA2FPe_1562090751616_7465603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-fOP6LWwAA2FPe_1562090751616_7465603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/07/02/D-fOP6LWwAA2FPe_1562090751616_7465603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>First-ever Whataburger opens inside DFW Airport</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/house-committee-files-lawsuit-over-trump-tax-returns-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/02/getty_trumpfile_070219_1562084166565_7464981_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Tasos&#x20;Katopodis&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>House committee files lawsuit over Trump tax returns</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/u-s-world/vice-president-mike-pence-s-plane-called-back-to-dc-for-unspecified-emergency" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2018/12/18/GETTY_mike%20pence_121818_1545133720596.png_6537699_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Alex&#x20;Wong&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vice President Pence abruptly called back to DC for unspecified reason, cancels New Hampshire visit</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox4news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> 