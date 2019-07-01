< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs unexpectedly dies in Texas 01 2019 06:13PM By FOX4News.com Staff
Posted Jul 01 2019 04:05PM CDT
Video Posted Jul 01 2019 06:13PM CDT
Updated Jul 01 2019 06:15PM CDT a="/virtual/sports/rangers/los-angeles-angels-pitcher-tyler-skaggs-unexpectedly-dies-in-texas?fbclid=IwAR3yfI_aHNG1SaaMGZ7rrWol20q6Ry5WcuqttpMqkEOYLTbBQ2a7uiUTg0c";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX4News\x2ecom\x20Staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415741254" style="display: none;"> </div> <p>A Los Angeles Angels pitcher died Monday ahead of a series between the Angels and Texas Rangers.</p> <p>Tyler Skaggs, 27, unexpectedly died on Monday in North Texas, the Angels announced. Skaggs’ body was found in a Hilton hotel room in Southlake on Monday afternoon. He was pronounced dead at the scene and no foul play is suspected, Southlake police said in a statement.</p> <p>Monday night’s Angels-Rangers game has been canceled. The entire Angels team was at Globe Life Park before the clubhouse was closed to media Monday afternoon. The team then departed the ballpark without speaking to reporters.</p> <p>“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family,” the Angels said in a post on Twitter. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”</p> <p>Skaggs started the Angels' game Saturday night against the Athletics. He had been a regular in the Angels' starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles' injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.</p> <p>The Rangers also offered their condolences to the Angels and Skaggs' family.</p> <p>"The Texas Rangers organization wants to express its deepest sympathies to the family of Tyler Skaggs and to the entire Angels organization on this shocking loss," the Rangers said in a statement. "The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Texas Rangers and all of their fans are with the Angels organization at this difficult time."</p> <p>Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels said the rest of the Angels series is planned to go on as scheduled starting Tuesday, but that could change because “real life takes precedence.”</p> <p>Skaggs was born in Woodland Hills, Calif in 1991. He spent most of his career with the Angels (2014, 2016-19) but began his playing days with the Arizona Diamondbacks (2012-13).</p> <p>The Diamondbacks franchise said in a statement that it was "heartbroken" over Skaggs' death.</p> <p>"He will always be remembered here as a great teammate and wonderful young man," the team said.</p> <p>Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement: "All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler's wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels' teammates and colleagues. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joey Gallo, Mike Minor added to AL All-Star team</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX4News.com Staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:27PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 05:42PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Texas Rangers now have three All-Stars in this year's All-Star Game after Joey Gallo and Mike Minor were added to the team.</p><p>Gallo was added as a reserve in the player voting, while Minor was added as an MLB selection.</p><p>This is the first All-Star selection for both Gallo and Minor. They will be joined by Hunter Pence, who was voted as the starter at designated hitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/snell-has-12-strikeouts-in-6-innings-rays-beat-rangers-6-2" title="Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings. Rays beat Rangers 6-2" data-articleId="415569727" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/30/Rangers%20at%20Rays%20KDFWBCME02_5_mpg_14.41.58.03_1561925059599.png_7458461_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Snell has 12 strikeouts in 6 innings. Rays beat Rangers 6-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 02:47PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 30 2019 03:04PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Blake Snell struck out 12 over six innings for just his second win in 10 starts and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 6-2 on Sunday.</p><p>Snell (5-7) gave up three hits during an 80-pitch outing. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner had an 11.94 ERA (17 1/3 innings, 23 earned runs) in five previous starts this month.</p><p>Tommy Pham homered for the Rays, who won consecutive games for the first time since June 9-10. The first AL wild card leaders went 13-16 in June.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/sports/mckay-takes-perfect-game-into-the-6th-rays-beat-rangers-5-2" title="McKay takes perfect game into the 6th, Rays beat Rangers 5-2" data-articleId="415482942" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox4news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/kdfw/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Texas%20Rangers%20at%20Tampa%20Bay%20Rays%20KDFWBCME01_6_mpg_18.00.31.19_1561852654055.png_7456980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Texas%20Rangers%20at%20Tampa%20Bay%20Rays%20KDFWBCME01_6_mpg_18.00.31.19_1561852654055.png_7456980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Texas%20Rangers%20at%20Tampa%20Bay%20Rays%20KDFWBCME01_6_mpg_18.00.31.19_1561852654055.png_7456980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Texas%20Rangers%20at%20Tampa%20Bay%20Rays%20KDFWBCME01_6_mpg_18.00.31.19_1561852654055.png_7456980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox4news.com/media.fox4news.com/photo/2019/06/29/Texas%20Rangers%20at%20Tampa%20Bay%20Rays%20KDFWBCME01_6_mpg_18.00.31.19_1561852654055.png_7456980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>McKay takes perfect game into the 6th, Rays beat Rangers 5-2</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">MARK DIDTLER, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:19PM CDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 29 2019 06:57PM CDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Brendan McKay took a perfect game into the sixth inning of his major league debut and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Saturday.</p><p>McKay (1-0), a two-way prospect taken fourth overall in the 2017 draft, didn't allow a baserunner until Danny Santana flared an opposite-field single to right with one out in the sixth. The left-hander allowed one hit, a walk and struck out three in six innings.</p><p>After walking Shin-Soo Choo with two outs in the sixth, McKay ended his 81-pitch outing by striking out Delino Deshields on three pitches. He walked off the field to a standing ovation.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4028_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4028"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 