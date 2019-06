Globe Life Park is taking a trip to the ‘Upside Down’ as part of the Texas Rangers’ Strangers Things Night.

Tuesday will be the park's first ever theme night inspired by “Stranger Things,” the popular Netflix series and pop culture phenomenon.

Rangers fans can expect Stranger Things gear and merchandise and a chance to visit the ‘Upside Down,’ an alternate dimension in the fictional tv show.

Actor David Harbour, who plays Chief Jim Hopper in the series, will also make a special appearance at Tuesday’s game in Arlington.

The Texas Rangers will take on the Cleveland Indians beginning at 7 p.m.