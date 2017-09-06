Freeman's double helps Braves beat Rangers 5-4 for split

ATLANTA (AP) -- Freddie Freeman hit a two-run double during Atlanta's five-run second inning against Cole Hamels and the Braves held off a rally to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 and split a doubleheader Wednesday night.

Nomar Mazara had a two-run homer in the nightcap for Texas, which won the first game 12-8 behind four hits from Elvis Andrus.

The Rangers are two games behind the Twins in the race for the second AL wild card.

Julio Teheran (10-11) earned his second straight home win, allowing three runs, five walks and five hits in five innings in Game 2.

Hamels (9-3) gave up five runs, four earned, in six innings. After facing 10 batters in the second, he allowed only one hit over his next four innings.

Luiz Gohara (0-1), a 21-year-old native of Brazil, allowed six runs in four innings in his major league debut for Atlanta in the first game. Austin Bibens-Dirkx (5-2) threw three scoreless innings in relief for Texas.