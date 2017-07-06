Rangers' Elvis Andrus becomes father to baby boy

Elvis Andrus' great year has carried over off the diamond.

His wife, Cori, gave birth to the couple's first child, Elvis Emilio, on Thursday morning.

The newest Andrus was born at 1:22 a.m. on Thursday, July 6. He weighs 8.1 pounds and is 20.5 inches long.

The Rangers shortstop was placed on paternity list on Wednesday. This is the first time in his nine-year career that he has not been on the active roster. Jurickson Profar was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to take his place.

Andrus is having a career season, batting .301 with 11 home runs, 50 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.