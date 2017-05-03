Nick Martinez struggles, Astros rout Rangers 10-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Marwin Gonzalez homered for the fourth time in his last three games and Carlos Correa had four hits, helping the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Wednesday night.

Gonzalez had two hits and smashed a two-run homer off the batter's eye in center in the sixth inning for a 6-1 lead. He hit two home runs against Texas on Tuesday, including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth that rallied Houston to an 8-7 win.

Correa and Brian McCann sparked a four-run second inning with solo homers off starter Nick Martinez (0-1).

Correa finished 4 for 5 and a triple shy of the cycle.

Charlie Morton (3-2) allowed a run and five hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two.